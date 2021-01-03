The Australian was convinced. “Australia could have avoided two decades of climate change wars had the Howard government pushed ahead with its majority view of an emissions trading scheme (ETS), newly released documents reveal.” Historian Chris Wallace is not as unequivocal in this assertion, but nonetheless observes in...Full Article
Environmental Capitalism And Climate Change Wars: Australia In 2000 – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Essence Of The Strategic Competition With China – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Michael J. Mazarr*
U.S. national security strategy and defense policy have come to focus on China as the primary..
Who Wants To Be A Great Power? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Why I’m Voting Green In 2020 – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Expected Countervailing Forces To Trumpism Are Failing – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Global Peace Index: Global Peacefulness Falls With Sustained Rise in Civil Unrest in the Last Decade and Is Set to Worsen as Economic Impact of COVID-19 Takes Hold
PR Newswire Asia
LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the 14^th edition of the Global Peace Index from the international..
-
2020 Election Year Is An Opportunity For Transformational Change If We Embrace Our Power – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Under Lockdown: Malaysian Students Need More Than Just TikTok Competition In Higher Education – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Against The Odds: How Effective Is Protest? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Can Cities Become Sustainable? – Analysis
Eurasia Review