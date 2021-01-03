Environmental Capitalism And Climate Change Wars: Australia In 2000 – OpEd

Environmental Capitalism And Climate Change Wars: Australia In 2000 – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

The Australian was convinced.  “Australia could have avoided two decades of climate change wars had the Howard government pushed ahead with its majority view of an emissions trading scheme (ETS), newly released documents reveal.”  Historian Chris Wallace is not as unequivocal in this assertion, but nonetheless observes in...

Full Article