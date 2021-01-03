Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home has been vandalized. This backlash stems from the senator’s recent block of $2,000 stimulus checks.Full Article
‘This is different’: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WEB: VANDALISM PKG
WTVQ Lexington, KY
WEB: VANDALISM PKG
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
11pm 2020 Election 11.01.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Latest election coverage.
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082620 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
0820202 5 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY