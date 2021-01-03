Cobra Kai Recap: Elisabeth Shue's Ali Mills Returns in Season 3, Ep 9
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: Here Are All the Must-See Panels and Screenings
Following a preview night filled with screenings and scares, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off its four-day, pop-culture-packed..
The Wrap
Elisabeth Shue Opens Up About Surprise Cobra Kai Appearance
Well, Cobra Kai finally featured the ultimate surprise reunion and it was hash brown awesome! Elisabeth Shue finally reprised her..
E! Online