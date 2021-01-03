Two adult drivers also died when vehicle swerved into path of Ford carrying the children, authorities saidFull Article
California crash: seven children killed in head-on collision
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/18/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/18/2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 09/08/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 09/08/2020
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081220 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 11 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY