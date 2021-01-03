11 coal miners from Pakistan's minority community shot dead

At least 11 coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shia Hazara community were killed on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, according to media reports. According to police, the miners were on the way to work at Machh coal field when the unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and opened fire on them after taking them to the nearby hills, the Express Tribune reported.