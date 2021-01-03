US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid: Report

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with Covid-19, US media reported Saturday. Citing a "source close to the family," CNN reported that King, one of the network's biggest stars, has been hospitalized for more than a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

