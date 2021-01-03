Canadian companies may have spent the past year laying off staff and dealing with temporary closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping many from rewarding workers this holiday season.Full Article
Canadian companies paying bonuses -- and even increasing them amid COVID-19
CTV News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Ottawa's COVID-19 wage subsidy for salaries — not dividends, says Freeland
CBC.ca
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland issued a warning to Canadian companies that have tapped into the government's wage subsidy..
-
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GlobeNewswire
-
Novoheart Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GlobeNewswire
-
Global online poker platform, BLITZPOKER, gains immediate traction
GlobeNewswire
-
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Pandemic pay, safety measures dent Loblaw's second-quarter earnings
Financial Post
Loblaw Companies Ltd., the biggest network of supermarkets in Canada, said pandemic-related wage increases for front-line staff and..