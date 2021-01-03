Quebec starts 2021 with record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases in one day with 2,869

Quebec starts 2021 with record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases in one day with 2,869

CTV News

Published

In its first COVID-19 update of 2021, Quebec reported Sunday that 210,304 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and 8,347 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Full Article