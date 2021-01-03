The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the Powerball were 3, 4, 11, 41 and 67. The Powerball was 5 and the Power Play was X2.Full Article
Powerball Results, Numbers for 1/2/21: Did Anyone Win the $384 Million?
