Chubb weaved his way through the Pittsburgh defense -- then ran through Minkah Fitzpatrick -- on his way to his 12th rushing TD of the season.Full Article
Browns' Nick Chubb goes over 1,000 yards on season with 47-yard TD run vs. Steelers
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Browns' Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt trying to join this list of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in same season
Hunt and Chubb are on the verge of history while pacing the offense for the 8-3 Cleveland Browns
CBS Sports