Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British rock band Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died of a heart infection at 78, his friend and...Full Article
Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies
Sky News UK Studios
The singer died at Arrow Park Hospital on the Wirral on Sunday morning, his agent Robert Pratt said.
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Gerry Marsden of Gerry And The Pacemakers dies
Sky News UK Studios
Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78