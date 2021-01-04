The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-2) Clinched home-field...Full Article
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 17 (before SNF) - NBC Sports
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WTVA Sunday sports wrap
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Jan. 7, 2018
-
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16
Pro Football Talk
-
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 Sunday early games
Pro Football Talk
-
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 Sunday early games - NBC Sports
Upworthy
-
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 early Saturday game
Pro Football Talk
You might like
More coverage
NBC Montana Sports 1-15-16
KECI
NBC Montana Sports
1-1-17 spx
KECI