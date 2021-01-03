The New York Giants kept their postseason hopes alive with a nail-biting win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. They now await the...Full Article
NFL Week 17 PFF ReFocused: New York Giants 23, Dallas Cowboys 19
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Cousin Sal is sticking with his Cowboys to win the NFC East | FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports
The Dallas Cowboys still have a path to winning their division in Week 17, but even if they beat the New York Giants this weekend,..
You might like
More coverage
NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead?
CBS Dallas Digital
CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals,..