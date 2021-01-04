John Roderick Deletes Twitter After Being Dubbed the 'Bean Dad' - Full Thread
eBaums World 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder whose federal fraud trial is delayed until 2021
Business Insider
· Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start blood-testing startup Theranos, and grew the company to a..
You might like
More coverage
Elizabeth Holmes will go to trial for massive fraud in 2020. Here’s a timeline of the Theranos CEO’s rise and fall, from becoming the world’s youngest female billionaire to getting charged with massive fraud
· Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start blood-testing startup Theranos, and grew the company to a..
Business Insider
Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly married. Here’s a timeline of the Theranos CEO’s rise and fall, from becoming the world’s youngest female billionaire to getting charged with massive fraud
· Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start blood-testing startup Theranos, and grew the company to a..
Business Insider