US President Donald Trump has been labelled desperate and disgraceful, with calls for his impeachment or prosecution, after a leaked phone call revealed him placing pressure on a top election official to find votes to overturn the...Full Article
Donald Trump heavily criticised after leaked phone call about Georgia election
