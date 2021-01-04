The Eagles have replaced Jalen Hurts. Nate Sudfeld, usually Philadelphia’s third quarterback, has entered the game. This is Sudfeld’s...Full Article
Nate Sudfeld replaces Jalen Hurts as Eagles quarterback
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Eagles' Doug Pederson defends decision to pull Jalen Hurts vs. Washington: 'I was coaching to win'
CBS Sports
Nate Sudfeld, the coach explained, was part of the initial game plan
-
Eagles will decide each week whether Jalen Hurts or Nate Sudfeld is backup QB
Pro Football Talk
-
5 Eagles who have stood out, 5 who have disappointed during training camp
Delawareonline
-
Carson Wentz sits out Eagles' practice with lower body injury
Delawareonline
-
Eagles rookie stuns teammates with play
Delawareonline
You might like
More coverage
Nate Sudfeld says concerns about Eagles' QB room are 'dramatic' and overblown
Jalen Hurts coming in behind Carson Wentz won't make anything 'weird,' Sudfeld added
CBS Sports
Eagles still have holes to fill after start to free agency
fThe Philadelphia Eagles improved their biggest strength, weakened a thin secondary and still have to fill several needs. The team..
Seattle Times