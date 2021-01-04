Suga warns Tokyo faces state of emergency as Covid cases soar
Prime minister says Japan is unlikely to roll out vaccinations till the end of next monthFull Article
Prime Minister Suga says nationwide vaccination effort to begin in late February
Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge..
TOKYO — The Japanese capital, Tokyo, and three nearby prefectures have asked the national government to declare a state of..