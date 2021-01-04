UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of...Full Article
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
A judge in the United Kingdom has denied Julian Assange’s extradition to the United..
A British judge has rejected the United States' request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges,..