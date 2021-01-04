Boris Johnson could impose national lockdown as schools shut across UK - Business Insider
Published
The new faster-spreading coronavirus strain is overwhelming hospitals in the UK and forcing schools to remain closed.Full Article
Published
The new faster-spreading coronavirus strain is overwhelming hospitals in the UK and forcing schools to remain closed.Full Article
A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, becausecoronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir..
Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national..