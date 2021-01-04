Georgia GOP lieutenant governor says Trump call with secretary of state 'inappropriate'
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor on Monday condemned President Donald Trump's phone call with Secretary of State Brad...Full Article
President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results..
Watch VideoAs the January 5th contest approaches, President Trump is still focused on November 3. He tweeted early this Monday,..