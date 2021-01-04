PSA Group shareholders vote to approve merger with Fiat Chrysler
PSA Group shareholders on Monday voted in favor of a merger with Fiat Chrysler. The combined entity will be the world's fourth-largest automaker.Full Article
Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA gave the green light on Monday to the French company's merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), one of..