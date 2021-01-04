Iran enriches uranium and seizes tanker as tensions escalate
Published
Seoul calls for release of its citizens as South Korean oil tanker and crew held in Bandar AbbasFull Article
Published
Seoul calls for release of its citizens as South Korean oil tanker and crew held in Bandar AbbasFull Article
Watch VideoIran has started enriching uranium up to 20 percent at an underground facility. That announcement comes as Iran also..
Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20 per cent at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker..
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker..