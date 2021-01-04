UK court blocks WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradition to the US
Published
A British judge on Monday blocked WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States to face espionage charges, finding...Full Article
Published
A British judge on Monday blocked WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States to face espionage charges, finding...Full Article
Alan Rusbridger, the former editor-in-chief of the British newspaper, The Guardian, says the US case against Wikileaks founder,..
The U.S. should "shut down" the Julian Assange extradition case, his lawyer said on Monday after a British judge ruled that..