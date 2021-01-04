Covid: Boris Johnson puts England into six-week lockdown
Published
England is to enter in to its third national lockdown, Boris Johnson has announced. It comes as the country's health system strains...Full Article
Published
England is to enter in to its third national lockdown, Boris Johnson has announced. It comes as the country's health system strains...Full Article
Boris Johnson has imposed a third national lockdown on England and shutschools to most students to prevent the NHS being..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their..