UK Lockdown: Schools, Colleges to Close as Coronavirus Variant Rages
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson closes schools and declares a national lockdown in England, following on the heels of Scotland.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson closes schools and declares a national lockdown in England, following on the heels of Scotland.Full Article
· Instagram has launched a new feature called Co-Watching that allows users to share photos and videos over video chat to watch..
The COVID-19 lockdown led to the shutting down of shops, factories, malls, offices, restaurants and even halted Mumbai’s..