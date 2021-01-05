Robert Reich: Defeating McConnell And The Real Stakes Of Georgia Runoffs – OpEd

The upcoming runoff elections in Georgia are about more than replacing two corrupt Republican senators with Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They are about flipping the Senate.
They are referenda on the disastrous tenure of Mitch McConnell and the damage the Republican Party has inflicted on America.
I don’t want to mince...
