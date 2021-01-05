Elephant Ivory Continues To Be Disguised And Sold On eBay

Research from the University of Kent's Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE) has found that elephant ivory is still being sold on the online marketplace eBay, despite its 10-year-old policy banning the trade in ivory.
The trafficking of wildlife over the internet continues to be a problem, with the detection of...
