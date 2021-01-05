More Women Embracing ‘Going Flat’ After Mastectomy

More Women Embracing ‘Going Flat’ After Mastectomy

Eurasia Review

Published

A growing number of women forgoing reconstruction after a mastectomy say they're satisfied with their choice, even as some did not feel supported by their physician, according to a study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The study, published in the Journal Annals of Surgical Oncology,...

Full Article