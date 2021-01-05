Canada’s ‘slow’ rollout of coronavirus vaccine ’embarrassing’ experts say
Published
Experts argue Canada has had a slow start to its coronavirus vaccine rollout, citing a lack of planning and leadership.Full Article
Published
Experts argue Canada has had a slow start to its coronavirus vaccine rollout, citing a lack of planning and leadership.Full Article
Doctors and health officials are bashing the Department of Health for how the rollout of coronavirus vaccines has repeatedly fallen..
The text message sounded innocuous, and certainly not like the watershed it heralded. “Can you call me on Saturday morning?”..