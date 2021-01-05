Jack Ma of Alibaba Suspectedly Missing For Two Months

Jack Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and one of China's billionaires, is suspected missing because he has not made a public appearance in over two months. His disappearance comes after he called for economic reform in a speech delivered in Shanghai on October 24.

