Jack Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and one of China's billionaires, is suspected missing because he has not made a public appearance in over two months. His disappearance comes after he called for economic reform in a speech delivered in Shanghai on October 24.Full Article
Jack Ma of Alibaba Suspectedly Missing For Two Months
