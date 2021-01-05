H&R Block confirms mixup in 2nd stimulus payments, causing delays
Published
According to H&R Block, their customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was...Full Article
Published
According to H&R Block, their customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was...Full Article
Watch VideoStimulus checks are beginning to land in the bank accounts of U.S. taxpayers, but some people have reportedly received..
The IRS has had trouble getting money to people quickly because millions of Americans pay for their tax preparation through a..