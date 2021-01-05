"Harry Potter" actress Jessie Cave says baby has COVID-19
Published
"Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," Cave wrote.Full Article
Published
"Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," Cave wrote.Full Article
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her newborn baby has contracted COVID-19.
Actress Jessie Cave was raped by her tennis coach when she was just 14 years old.
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus.