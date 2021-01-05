The US capital is bracing for potential unrest ahead of Congress' vote to formally certify Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump. Some 340 National Guard troops will reportedly be mobilised in Washington DC ahead...Full Article
Trump's last stand: Proud Boys leader arrested as Washington DC braces for unrest
Proud Boys leader arrested before protests
Reuters - Politics
City officials in Washington on Monday warned supporters of President Donald Trump not to bring guns to protests this week against..
