U.S. stock futures open flat as traders await results from Georgia runoff elections
Some on Wall Street fear that a Democrat-controlled Senate could lead to higher corporate taxes and tougher regulations on companies.Full Article
12:10 pm: Stocks higher, albeit modestly, at midday The Dow was up 69 points, 0.2%, at 30,293 just at roughly noon after a brief..