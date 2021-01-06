DeVonta Smith of Alabama becomes first wide receiver to win Heisman Trophy in almost 30 years
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been awarded the Heisman Trophy for the 2020 college football season.Full Article
Smith is the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991.
SportsPulse: You can count on one hand how many college football players listed as a wide receiver have won the Heisman Trophy and..