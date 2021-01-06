President Donald Trump on Tuesday tightened the screws on his most loyal soldier, pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate, futile bid to undo President-elect...Full Article
US election: Donald Trump insists, falsely, that VP Mike Pence can decertify results
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pence told Trump he doesn't have power to overturn election
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump at the White House that he does not have the..
-
Trump says he, Pence in ‘total agreement’ VP has ‘power’ to block certification of ‘illegal’ election
FOXNews.com
-
Pence reportedly told Trump over lunch that he didn't have the power to block Congress' certification of the election
Business Insider
-
Jim Acosta Reports Trump Threatened Pence After Being Told VP Wouldn’t Overturn Electoral College: ‘It Could Be Politically Damaging’ for You
Mediaite
-
Mike Pence said to have told Donald Trump he lacks power to change US election result
Indian Express
You might like
More coverage
‘Stop the Steal’ protesters descend on D.C.
Reuters - Politics
A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump,..
US Should Investigate Trump’s Outrageous Georgia Call – OpEd
Eurasia Review