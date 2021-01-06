Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia's two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state's history and putting the Senate majority within the Democrats' reach.A pastor who spent the past 15 years...Full Article
US election: Democrat Raphael Warnock becomes first black senator in Georgia's history
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Democrat Warnock wins Georgia Senate race
Hindu
-
Democrat Raphael Warnock pays tribute to his mother, who 'used to pick somebody else's cotton,' for voting for him in the Georgia runoffs
Business Insider
-
Democrat Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff
NPR
-
Democrat Raphael Warnock Declares Victory In Georgia Runoff; AP Has Not Called Race
NPR
You might like
More coverage
History Behind Georgia's Runoff System Rooted In Race
Newsy
Watch VideoMillions of people across Georgia are lining up to cast their votes in two state runoff elections that will determine..