Former President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn, will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Published
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration...Full Article
Published
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration...Full Article
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's..