Utah Sen. Mitt Romney harassed by Trump supporters on flight to Washington
Published
‘Romney deserves more respect than this — yet responds with decency & patience,’ said Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, defending...Full Article
Published
‘Romney deserves more respect than this — yet responds with decency & patience,’ said Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, defending...Full Article
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who ran for president in 2012, criticized Republican senators who have announced their..
story at 5p