As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.Trump was expected...Full Article
US election: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rally near White House
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump supporters clash with law enforcement at protest
Bleacher Report AOL
Hundreds of law enforcement officers have mobilized across Washington DC as thousands of supporters who refuse to accept President..
Supporters across nation head to DC for Pro-Trump rally
Newsflare STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
‘Stop the Steal’ protesters descend on D.C.
Reuters - Politics
A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump,..
Moseley Braun: 'Sedition is not too strong a word'
Bleacher Report AOL
Looking Ahead To 2021 – OpEd
Eurasia Review