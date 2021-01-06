Dr. Dre's Brentwood home target of attempted burglary while he remains hospitalized
Published
While he was hospitalized for a possible brain aneurysm, his LA home was apparently the target of a burglary ring, though police say...Full Article
Published
While he was hospitalized for a possible brain aneurysm, his LA home was apparently the target of a burglary ring, though police say...Full Article
Police say four men were arrested for allegedly trying to burglarize Dr. Dre's Brentwood mansion while he was in the hospital.