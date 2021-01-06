Pence rushed out of Senate chamber as protesters storm Capitol
The vice president was in the chamber on Wednesday to oversee the proceedings, and listening to debate over an objection to Arizona's...Full Article
[NFA] Swarms of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as they sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's..
The chaos in Washington D.C. has spread to inside the Capitol building. Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol and some..