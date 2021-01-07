Prior to the violence that disrupted Congress' counting of the electoral votes, President Donald Trump gave an indignant speech filled with falsehoods about the presidential election he lost two months ago to Democrat Joe Biden.Full Article
Trump’s Falsehood-Filled ‘Save America’ Rally
'Trump Is Guilty": Anti-coup protest forms at Trump Hotel in New York
Newsflare STUDIO
A group of anti-coup demonstrators gathered to protest the Washington DC mob gathering on Wednesday, January 6 in front of the..
Thousands of Trump supporters storm US Capitol Building
Newsflare STUDIO
MAGA Rioters Storm D.C.
HuffPost NOW News
President Donald Trump's supporters, including the Proud Boys, swarmed Washington, D.C., in a last-ditch effort to sabotage..