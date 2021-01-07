A first-of-its-kind study conducted under the bed of the Dead Sea reveals that a devastating earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale is expected to hit our region in the coming years. The study showed that an earthquake of this magnitude occurs in the land of Israel on an average cycle of between 130 and 150 years, but...Full Article
Israel Can Expect Major Earthquake Of 6.5 On Richter Scale In Coming Years
