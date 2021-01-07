The Middle East is the most complex region across the globe. Over the years, it is under the clutch of political turnovers, sectarian issues, and Islamic extremism and has witnessed conflicts after conflicts. The sour equation between the regional powers and foreign influence makes the region prone to instability and turmoil. The...Full Article
A Nuclear Middle East – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US-Iran Tensions May Spike In Coming Weeks – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Talmiz Ahmad*
The US is experiencing a bizarre period in its political life. Two months after the presidential..