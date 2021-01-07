Philippines: Attendance limited At Black Nazarene Masses

Filippino churches and authorities will limit attendance for the Masses of the Black Nazarene - one of the country’s largest series of events, which usually gathers millions of people to Manila each year.
The Quiapo Church has instilled a 400-person cap for each of the 15 Masses that will take place on the Jan. 9 feast. This...
Filippino churches and authorities will limit attendance for the Masses of the Black Nazarene - one of the country’s largest series of events, which usually gathers millions of people to Manila each year.