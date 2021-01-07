Rep. Liz Cheney slams Trump for 'intolerable' conduct, says president 'incited the mob'

Rep. Liz Cheney slams Trump for 'intolerable' conduct, says president 'incited the mob'

Upworthy

Published

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., slammed President Trump Wednesday following an afternoon of unrest at the U.S....

Full Article