At least four people have died in the violent siege at the US Capitol today, Washington DC police say.Three people died as a result of medical emergencies, and one woman was shot by Capitol Police.The protests also resulted in...Full Article
US Capitol siege: Four dead after Trump supporters descend on Capitol
