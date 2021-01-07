Here's what Burger King's new logo looks like
Published
Burger King's identity is getting a whopper of a refresh, with its first new logo in more than 20 years.Full Article
Published
Burger King's identity is getting a whopper of a refresh, with its first new logo in more than 20 years.Full Article
Burger King is changing its logo for the first time in over two decades. This is what the revamp looks like.
Top eight event highlights not to be missed at Marina Bay Sands' grandest culinary festival of the year
SINGAPORE, Nov. 26,..