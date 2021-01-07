A new type of South African COVID variant has been detect in South Africa which has significant adaptions to attack human cells. More telling is the ability to bypass the immune systems on several levels that should be studied.Full Article
South African COVID Variant May Have Evolved New Spike Protein to Bypass Immune System
